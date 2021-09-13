Te Mangai Paho supports new online translation tool developed by Octave

|
Te MÄngai PÄho is pleased to support the launch of a new online translation tool developed by Octave
Octave and Te MÄngai PÄho have created a translation tool for websites to both increase the use of te reo MÄori online as well as encourage audiences to engage with and learn kupu hou.
Phase One of ReoAko includes a collection of words selected by Te MÄngai PÄho where users will be able to learn a word’s translation, its definition and hear the te reo MÄori pronunciation.
"We are committed to increasing te reo MÄori on all platforms, and see ReoAko as a tool to support the use of te reo MÄori not only on our website but those of other organisations as well. It encourages entities to use te reo MÄori on their websites and ensures that all visitors to the website can understand the kupu being used" says Larry Parr, KaihautÅ« of Te MÄngai PÄho.
"ReoAko empowers non-fluent content managers to safely include te reo MÄori in their website and it enables visitors to these websites to be able to easily discover definitions of these words in their correct context" says Mike Brough, Managing Director of Octave.
Initially developed for touch screens used by 100,000’s at Te Papa, Octave have developed ReoAko to be compatible on websites, following the same model as the popular Address Finder service. This enables any website developer or manager to access ReoAko, requires no coding experience, and beautifully displays te reo MÄori on their website.
"ReoAko combines innovative technologies with a resurgence and passion for te reo MÄori. As te reo MÄori continues to grow in our communities, so too does the need to push boundaries and create tools that make te reo MÄori accessible in every context." Mr Parr says.
Te MÄngai PÄho looks forward to seeing ReoAko expanding and other organisations taking on the opportunities to increase te reo MÄori on their websites.
See ReoAko in use at the Te MÄngai PÄho website here. https://temngaipho.cmail19.com/t/t-l-cjklln-gttilikjk-r/
Register your interest in ReoAko here. https://temngaipho.cmail19.com/t/t-l-cjklln-gttilikjk-y/
