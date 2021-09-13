New internship to help young people blaze a trail - Selwyn District Council

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 17:16

Applications are now open for Selwyn residents aged 18-24 to be a part of a new Trailblazers programme, offering work experience, training and support to help them find employment. People over 24 years old will also be considered if there is space on the programme.

The programme will allow 10 young people to spend five weeks interning with the Council. Participants will have options for various roles including working at the Selwyn Sports Centre, Selwyn Libraries and helping run events or programmes.

Participants will also be supported with learning skills to get them work-ready and will complete an additional 20 hours of practical experience in an area of their interest.

It is the first of four similar internship programmes planned for the next 12 months.

Trailblazers is a collaboration by the Council and Youth Pathways Te Ara Rangitahi, with support from the Ministry of Social Development for people who are unemployed or working less than 30 hours a week.

Youth Pathways is a non-government agency that has been supporting youth and their whanau in Canterbury for over five years. Youth Pathways is in the process of setting up in Rolleston to expand the support it provides for Selwyn young people.

Trailblazers aim is to support Selwyn young people and businesses. The Council also encourages businesses to provide work experiences for local young people as well as employ local young people, Council Community Services and Facilities Group Manager Denise Kidd says.

"As a council we try to support local and encourage businesses to hire Selwyn residents. This year we met with our Youth Council and businesses to discuss the barriers for young people to get into work. After listening to both groups, we think there’s a great opportunity for us to help overcome those by providing work experience and relevant skills development.

"Local government is a great place to work and it really does improve community life. Skills and experiences gained through these roles are also hugely relevant to a wide range of other jobs in the community."

Trailblazers participants will also be helped to upskill with useful tips on being work-ready such as lessons on making cheap, healthy, homemade lunches and support to get their drivers licence, if necessary.