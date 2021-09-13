Manawatu Catchment rivers under stress, floodgates activated

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 23:23

Horizons Regional Council has been closely monitoring the region’s rivers with heavy rainfall arriving earlier than predicted today.

Horizons River Management acting group manager Craig Grant says, "the catchment’s river systems are under stress, particularly in the Makino and Mangaone."

"Earlier this evening, the Makino triggered its early warning alarm and we had a duty officer assess the river levels on site," says Mr Grant.

"With the stream continuing to rise, predicting to peak at around 2.30am, we have activated the closure of the begun the floodgates at Reids Line, Feilding.

"The Mangaone spillway in Palmerston North is also reaching operating levels and is being closely watched.

"We have a small team activated in our Emergency Operation Centre who continue to monitor the situation and are contacting affected property owners who may need to move stock or themselves quickly if things take an unexpected turn.

Horizons environmental data manager Brent Watson says a frontal band moved up from the South Island, faster than originally predicted. "The low lying catchments has experienced an extended period of heavy rainfall," says Mr Watson.

Mr Grant says the ManawatÅ« River at Teachers’ College is currently under the 4.9 metre warning levels. While we are not anticipating a Moutoa floodgate operation tomorrow morning, staff are on standby.