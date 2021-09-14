Nominations for TECT Community Awards 2022 open this week

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 - 10:51

The TECT Community Awards are back for 2022, with nominations opening on Wednesday 15 September 2021.

The 2022 Awards will be held in March at Baycourt Community and Arts Centre, following an online showcase of finalists in the six weeks prior on the TECT website, Facebook and Instagram. TECT Chairperson Bill Holland says the awards will recognise and celebrate the community groups and volunteers who keep our region thriving, showcasing their work online to thousands of people and with a special awards night.

"The TECT Community Awards held earlier this year were an incredible showcase of all the good happening in our region, not only by countless community groups, but individuals selflessly volunteering their time. Our region would not be what is today without them.

"We're looking forward to bringing the Awards back again for its third year in 2022. With nominations opening this week and taking only a few minutes to complete, I encourage everyone to get involved and nominate a community group that has impacted their life or a volunteer they know who deserves some recognition. "We have so many unsung heroes in our region working quietly in the background, making our community a better place to live. Whether that be feeding those in need, caring for our environment, supporting people's wellbeing, or hosting events that keep us connected, it is time again to shine the spotlight on these people and groups and thank them for all they do."

The six categories open for nominations include Event Excellence, Diversity and Inclusion, Sustainable Future, Heart of the Community, Youth Spirit and Volunteer of the Year Award. There will also be a Lifetime Service Award winner chosen from the Volunteer of the Year Award nominations. A new addition to the 2022 award categories is the Heart of the Community Award, which is replacing the Rising Star Award. It will recognise a group that has gone above and beyond business as usual to support a thriving, caring and connected community in the past year.

The People's Choice Award is also back for the event, allowing the general public to vote for their top pick from all finalists. Voting for the People's Choice Award will open in February.

Oropi School - Garden to Table won two awards at the TECT Community Awards 2021, winning the Sustainable Future Award and People's Choice Award.

Oropi School Principal Andrew King says being nominated for the TECT Community Awards was an honour.

"The nomination recognised how valued the Garden to Table programme is. To be affirmed with not just one but two awards was incredibly humbling for all people involved in our project. It is so nice to have this opportunity that places value in initiatives that grow and enable our communities to flourish."

The TECT Community Awards 2022 will be hosted by TECT in partnership with Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor Garry Webber says the lockdown has again demonstrated how volunteers and community groups are the backbone of our region.

"The recent lockdown has shown once again just how incredible our volunteers and community organisations are, and how they shine when we need them most. "The TECT Community Awards are a fantastic way to celebrate and recognise the thankless work they put in for the benefit of others. We're proud to be involved in the 2022 awards and encourage anyone whose life has been touched by an incredible volunteer or community organisation to nominate them for an award."

Any not-for-profit organisation and volunteer in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty can be nominated for the TECT Community Awards. Self-nominations are also encouraged. Nominations are quick and simple, and close on Friday 29 October. They can be submitted at www.tect.org.nz/community-awards-2022. The Awards ceremony will take place on 17 March 2022 and will be a night when those who work behind the scenes in our community get a chance to take centre stage and be recognised for all their hard work.