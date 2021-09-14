Stage Three of Wanaka Lakefront Development Plan nears completion

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 - 16:36

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is excited to announce Stage Three of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan is close to completion, with construction estimated to finish by the end of September and an official boardwalk opening to follow in October.

Running from Bullock Creek through to the WÄnaka Marina, Stage Three will see the implementation of Te Ara WÄnaka (a shared pathway) for pedestrians and cyclists along Lakeside Road, with sections of the pathway already able to be used.

A separate boardwalk will run along the lake's edge, and wide scale planting will be undertaken in the area once construction has finished, aiming to maintain a rugged, natural look.

WÄnaka Community Board (WCB) Chair, Barry Bruce was thrilled to see Stage Three’s progress, and said he was looking forward to seeing this stage of the development open for the WÄnaka community to enjoy.

"We've seen a heap of foot traffic through the accessible parts of Lakeside Road over our recent lockdown, and I've personally loved being able to walk along parts of the shared pathway down there," Mr Bruce said.

"You can already experience how much extra space has been made for pedestrians and cyclists, and viewing the Grebes and their current nesting period has only further emphasised how valuable this section of WÄnaka's lakefront is."

Shifting further around Roys Bay, a detailed design for Stage Two and the area of lakefront between the WÄnaka-Mt Aspiring Road Carpark through to Dungarvon Street is nearing completion, with the design to be shared in the near future.

Stage Two will see the inclusion of an Active Travel Promenade and new Millennium Pathway tiles laid alongside it. Car parking will be provided along the lakeside of Ardmore Street, and plans are in place to retain as many existing trees in the area as possible.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete shared that the Millennium Pathway project had progressed well since Concept Plans for Stage Two were shared in the latter half of 2020, and that new tiles had been procured and an etching process determined for details on the tiles.

"I'd like to take a moment to thank the working group that formed to assist with creating the new Millennium Pathway, as their time on this project has been invaluable to the project and what I’m sure will continue to be a great attraction on WÄnaka’s lakefront," Dr Cloete said.

"Council will now move into the next phase of the project where content will be brought up to date and in line with current historical information, and added to in order to reflect more of the story of WÄnaka and its whole community."

Concept designs for Stage Four and Five of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan have begun, with the Stage Five design to be shared with the community in October 2021. Stage Four is adjacent to WÄnaka’s town centre, and Stage Five is next to the WÄnaka Marina and Yacht Club.