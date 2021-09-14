Taupo district representation changes proposal moves ahead

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 - 16:46

TaupÅ District Council will now put forward its preferred representation arrangements for the next two local government elections in the district. The move follows deliberations this week on residents’ and ratepayers’ submissions regarding the council’s initial proposal.

Council was required to take a fresh look at how many elected members there are and what communities they represent across the district following its recent decision to establish a MÄori ward.

This representation review aims to ensure fair and effective representation for people and their communities, which will in turn strengthen local democracy.

The proposal approved by councillors, now to be reviewed by the Local Government Commission, is for the following arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 elections:

- TaupÅ Ward (7 councillors). This is the status quo.

- Mangakino/Pouakani Ward (1 councillor). This is the status quo.

- TaupÅ East Rural Ward (1 councillor). This is the status quo.

- Turangi/Tongariro Ward (1 councillor). This is a reduction from 2 councillors.

- One district-wide MÄori Ward - Te PapamÄrearea (2 councillors).

- Mayor elected at large

The council also proposes to disestablish the Turangi-Tongariro Community Board from October 2022, with its role instead to be undertaken by two new council committees, including one to be co-governed between council and NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua, the mana whenua (the iwi that holds authority) of the TÅ«rangitukua rohe (area) that includes the TÅ«rangi township and its immediate surrounds.