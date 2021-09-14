Announcement of key decisions on the reform of vocational education qualifications

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 - 16:55

Earlier this year NZQA consulted with iwi, MÄori and other stakeholders on proposals to simplify New Zealand’s qualifications and other credentials. During this consultation we heard from over 400 stakeholders, and the Government has made a number of decisions that will be included in future updates to The Education and Training Act 2020.

The key decisions include allowing WDCs (as well as providers) to develop micro-credentials, replacing Training Schemes with micro-credentials, and formally including micro-credentials on the New Zealand Qualifications Framework.

In addition, WDCs will have the option of allowing multiple provider programmes to be developed against a New Zealand Qualification or to lead the development of a ‘national curriculum’ alongside providers. WDC-developed skills standards will become the building blocks for all provider delivery.

RoVE aims to significantly increase industry, employer and iwi influence over vocational education. Highly effective collaboration across industry, iwi, WDCs, providers and government agencies will be required in this new system. New skills standards and ‘national curriculum’ (where one is used), for example, will need to be collaboratively developed to ensure that industry imperatives and education perspectives are both valued.

This new system will be introduced gradually as WDCs, Te PÅ«kenga, Regional Skills Leadership Groups and other actors fully stand up and develop some of the new capabilities they will require to discharge their roles in the reformed vocational education system.

With high level qualification arrangements clear, NZQA will work very closely with WDCs, education providers, iwi / MÄori and other stakeholders over the detailed arrangements and rules related to new skills standards, qualification and programme approval processes and quality assurance arrangements in the new system.

The summary of consultation feedback, detailed information about the reforms is now available on the NZQA website: http://VQconsult.nzqa.govt.nz

In addition to this, NZQA will be hosting two information sessions on the decisions made and provide an opportunity for you to ask any questions you may have about the way forward. Please register here.

Finally, if you have any other questions about these reforms please contact VQconsult@nzqa.govt.nz.