New logo 'heralds change in direction for Waitaki Whitestone Geopark'

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 - 14:33

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark has today revealed a new logo designed by NgÄi Tahu Artist Ross Hemera and Graphic Designer Hannah Buutveld from The Design Objektiv. The rebrand reflects a new drive to look homeward rather than internationally and emphasises the Geopark’s deep connection with the land and people of Waitaki and close relationship with Te RÅ«nanga o Moeraki.

The new logo heralds a fresh direction, with the Trust last week announcing a new Chair and two new Trustees.

The four elements of the new logo represent the most precious aspects of the Waitaki itself:

- Mauka Ähuru - Sheltering mountains

- Wai - River and Sea

- Whenua - Fossil-rich Limestone

- Tangata - People

New Chair Ross McRobie said that, with a transition from a tourism and visitor focus to one of community integration and education, a fresh look was needed. "While the Geopark remains a fantastic district attraction for visitors, we have changed from trying to be everything to everybody and instead we are concentrating, rightly, on telling the story of the land, and signposting people to stories which are better told by others, hence the celebration of our partnership with iwi."

The Trust would achieve this more community-centred drive through interpretive signage, targeted education programmes, and community participation in informative experiences and meaningful local projects such as the School of Rocks education programme that is being rolled out to Waitaki Primary Schools.

Trustee and the Chair of Moeraki Ltd, the Te RÅ«nanga o Moeraki holding company, Trevor McGlinchey said the new brand came as the Trust readied itself to release its new strategy document to the public. "The landscapes, rivers and tides of our area have huge cultural significance

to us as mana whenua. They are intrinsically linked to our ancestors and to our identity. The new logo acknowledges the Geopark wants to work with us to share our understanding of the Waitaki with communities and manuhiri (visitors)."