Educators encouraged to join in with Beep Beep! Day - Brake

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 12:51

Early years educators across the country are being urged to take part in a national Beep Beep! Day on Wednesday 17 November. The event, coordinated by Brake the road safety charity, helps to teach children road safety basics and remind parents and drivers of their responsibility to help protect children when driving.

Each week, on average, ten children under the age of ten are injured on NZ roads [1]. Beep Beep! Days provide an opportunity to engage children, parents and the community in road safety messages, helping to save young lives and reduce injuries.

Anyone working with two to seven year-old children can hold a Beep Beep! Day at their school or centre. Parents and carers can also run Beep Beep! activities at home. Thanks to Brake’s partnership with Aardman Animations, anyone taking part in the day will receive an electronic action pack of resources and activities featuring characters from the Timmy Time television series.

The day involves running creative, educational activities using guidance and resources from Brake, such as creating a poster of hand prints to remind children and parents to hold hands, playing the ‘Belt up’ game to learn about child seats, singing road safety songs and baking traffic light biscuits. The activities teach young children the road safety basics and encourage parents to consider some vital steps they can take to keep their family safe.

Organisations taking part can also raise funds in support of Brake’s work campaigning for safer roads and supporting bereaved and injured crash victims.

REGISTER! Kindergartens, early childhood centres, primary schools, childminders and individual families can sign up now to run a Beep Beep! Day as part of the national day on Wednesday 17 November, or any other day of their choice. Those taking part receive a free electronic action pack of resources, and can also order an optional hard copy resource pack. Go to www.brake.org.nz/beepbeepday, call 021 407 953 or email info@brake.org.nz to find out more and register.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director said: "Organising a Beep Beep! Day is a fun, simple way to teach young children some road safety basics, plus it’s great for engaging parents and reminding the local community that protecting children on roads is vital. Brake provides free resources and activity plans to help you run a great Beep Beep! Day and raise awareness of road safety. If you work with 2-7 year olds, register now to be part of this important initiative."