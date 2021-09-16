Auckland daily compliance update - NZ Police

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 14:51

Police are continuing to see excellent overall compliance by motorists at the Auckland border checkpoints, as new requirements come into effect at 11.59pm for permitted workers to show evidence of having had a COVID-19 test in the past seven days.

While Police are pleased with the actions of most motorists, unfortunately we are still seeing a few isolated incidents of people making deliberate attempts to breach the restrictions and cross the Alert Level boundary.

A man was turned around at the southern checkpoint at Mercer yesterday afternoon after he was found to be attempting to travel from Auckland to Raglan.

The man then attempted to exit Auckland by taking an alternative route where he was stopped again at a different checkpoint.

The man was warned and he has been issued with an infringement notice for breaching the Health Order.

A woman was also caught after she drove through the southbound Mercer checkpoint without stopping yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped by Police a short distance away from the checkpoint and the woman was found to be a suspended driver.

She was given an infringement notice for breaching the Health order and is subsequently forbidden to drive.

We want to remind the public that Police will continue to stop and question motorists travelling through the checkpoint and enforcement action will be considered for people deliberately attempting to breach the restrictions, which are in place to help keep everyone safe and reduce any spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Police are also reminding motorists that from 11.59pm tonight, permitted workers crossing the Alert Level Boundary will be asked by Police at the checkpoints to provide evidence of having had a COVID-19 test in the past seven days.

Further details around the requirements can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/permitted-travel-at-different-alert-levels/business-travel-across-an-alert-level-boundary/

Family harm message

As we continue to be subject to Alert Level restrictions, Police are urging anyone experiencing abuse or violence to seek support.

Preliminary data shows the number of reported family harm incidents decreased by 2.3 percent in week three (27 August - 2 September) of Alert Level restrictions and 1.5 percent in week four (3 September - 9 September).

We know family harm incidents are typically underreported to Police and, in the current situation, it may be more difficult for some to reach out to us.

Alert level restrictions can put additional pressure on families and increase the risk of violence from a partner or family member.

That’s why we want anyone experiencing harm at home to know that Police are here to help, no matter the alert level.

If you feel scared, threatened or unsafe please call us on 111.

If you cannot call, leave your bubble and ask a neighbour or passer-by to call for you.

We also urge anyone with concerns about a loved one or friend to call us on their behalf - you could be saving their life.

Checkpoint figures

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 133,485 vehicles have now been stopped at the 10 checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries since 11.59pm on 31 August.

A total of 1,533 vehicles have been turned around during this time.

16,238 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday while only 148 vehicles were turned around - less than one percent of all vehicles at the checkpoints.

A total of 28 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday while 120 vehicles were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

TÄmaki Makaurau compliance update

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, in TÄmaki Makaurau 75 people have been charged with a total of 79 offences as at 5pm yesterday (15 September 2021).

Of these, 63 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 13 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop (COVID 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 170 people were formally warned for a range of offences.

To date, Police have received a total of 8,597 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in TÄmaki Makaurau.