A Blenheim bus with no name...

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 16:31

The Council is still on the lookout for a new sponsor for the Blenheim bus service.

Sustainable Transport Manager Braden Prideaux said the sponsorship opportunity had arisen recently for the first time in four years.

"The sponsor of the Blenheim bus is entitled to receive exclusive advertising, other than any reference to the Council or Ritchies as the transport operator. In the past this has taken the form of an entire wrap-around of the vehicle," he said.

"At the moment we have a blank canvas waiting for someone to put their name to it."

The sponsor, or sponsors, will be included in any material or media promoting the service. Braden said the Council was open to joint proposals and other benefits were also open for negotiation.

Interested businesses should lodge an Expression of Interest including the value of the sponsorship offer by Thursday 7 October.

For further information contact Sustainable Transport Manager Braden Prideaux on Ph: 03 520 7400 during normal business hours or email braden.prideaux@marlborough.govt.nz