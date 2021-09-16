Sky Tower turns gold for Child Cancer - Sky City

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 18:00

Tomorrow night, in association with CheeKee Hero Charity and Child Cancer Foundation, the Sky Tower will glow gold in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month occurs each September and is a time to shine a light on the thousands of children and their families across the world who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.