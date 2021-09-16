Napier City Council brings community safety into focus

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 19:29

A new CCTV network and City Ambassador service for Napier is a step closer after Council approved its design and funding at its meeting today.

Community safety was a key issue in this year’s Long Term Plan consultation, where we received strong support to introduce a City Ambassador programme.

It was clear from the LTP submissions in which more than 75% of submitters backed our proposals for the combined CCTV and Ambassador programmes that we had the support to press ahead with our plans, said Mayor Kirsten Wise. "This can also be seen as a response to the feedback to Council through our 2021 Community Safety survey."

"The CCTV network is due for an overhaul, and once it is in place, it will enhance the patrols by helping to direct them to the people who may need help. We can’t have one service without the other."

These two services are part of a broader programme of work that the Council is undertaking with key partners including NZ Police, community organisations, and businesses to increase not only perceptions of safety, but actual safety in our public places.

The service is being designed to meet our specific community’s needs, coupled with best practice and advice from other cities, including Hamilton and Hastings, who have been providing a successful Ambassador approach for a number of years.

The service is expected to cost $1.395m per year and the aim is for the Ambassadors and camera network tol be operating from 1 July 2022. We will continue to build our network based on demand.

"Businesses should be able to operate and people should be able to enjoy Napier’s shopping areas and neighbourhoods. We know that people have been concerned about anti-social behaviour occurring in these areas, and this is one way we can respond," says Mayor Wise.

We want our city to be vibrant and inviting and we need this more than ever as COVID-19 continues to affect our local business community, she says.

For more information about Council’s community safety work, go to:

https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/community-development/community-safety/keeping-people-safe-in-napier/