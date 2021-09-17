CASRA and Monteith’s work together on viewing areas, planting, pathway project

Friday, 17 September, 2021 - 11:01

The Grey District Council would like to congratulate The Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreational Area (CASRA) and Monteith’s Brewery for their success in fundraising towards the new viewing areas at the Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary. As well as new viewing areas, the project will also include new plantings and pathways to be installed at the already popular local walkway.

During the months of May, June, and July 2021, Monteith’s ran an initiative where 50c from each pint purchased went towards the project. This proved very successful and a total of $7,071.50 was raised. Monteith’s will officially hand over the funds raised to CASRA in October, which will mean that work can begin soon. Rob Harrison from CASRA said "This money from Monteith’s will allow the acceleration of the development of the former Cobden Dump site. Plans include the installation of additional tracks leading to an observation area providing 360 degree views of the sea, mountains, lagoon, river and coastlines and a continuation of the planting which you can currently see around the lagoon. We are grateful for Monteith’s support in enhancing what is a real gem for both locals and visitors to Greymouth".

Natasha Gillooly from Monteith’s says: "The work CASRA is doing is set to provide a great recreational area for locals and visitors alike to enjoy. We’re proud to be able to support this very deserving local project and look forward to soon being able to use new tracks to view the freshly planted area around the lagoon."

This is just the start, as the fundraising with Monteith’s is set to continue until the end of the year, which should see this sum grow considerably.

The land is owned by the Grey District Council who are working alongside CASRA to undertake the work.

Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson says that "from her time growing up as a child in Cobden and remembering what the area used to be like, CASRA has achieved an amazing transformation but there is still some work to do. When the opportunity came up with Monteith’s to put projects forward the Aromahana Sanctuary was one of the first that sprang to mind. I am pleased to see that the initiative has been successful and will enable one of our community projects with hardworking volunteers to progress further, thanks to Monteith’s."

