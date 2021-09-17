Operation Tauwhiro sees 987 firearms seized, 865 arrested - NZ Police

|
NÄ NgÄ Pirihimana i whakarewa tÄtahi kaupapa Ä-motu hei Ärai i ngÄ tÄngata hara e whiwhi pÅ«, kei te kitea ngÄ hua nui, me te hia nei pÅ« i hopukina.
Ko ngÄ pÅ« e 987, tata ki te $5m Ä-ukauka i hopukina, Ä, e 865 ngÄ whakarautanga, koia hei whika matua o tÄtahi kaupapa a NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa e hÄngai ana ki te tutÅ«, Ärai hoki i ngÄ taikaha Ä-pÅ« a ngÄ kÄnge taihara me ngÄ kÄhui hara.
He mea whakarewa a Operation Tauwhiro e te KÅmihana o NgÄ Pirihimana, Andrew Coster hei kaupapa Ä-motu mÅ ngÄ marama e ono.
I tÄnÄ wÄ kua nui te pÄnga ki ngÄ mahi hara o ÄnÄ rÅpÅ«.
Kia haere tonu tÄnei mahi nunui, kei te tauÄkÄ« a Toihau Coster i te rangi nei ka whakaroangia tÄnei kaupapa nui.
E ai ki a KÅmihana Coster "kei te pÄhi a Operation Tauwhiro i ngÄ tautete Ä-kÄnge mÄ te whakatÅ«turu tere, hÄngai hoki te titiro a NgÄ Pirihimana," "Kei te whakamimiti hoki tÄnei kaupapa i te mÅrearea mÄ te tango i ngÄ pÅ« a ngÄ tangata hara me te Ärai atu kia kore ai e whiwhi pÅ«."
"Kei te mahi NgÄ Pirihimana ki te Ärai i ngÄ pÅ« kia kore ai e whiwhi i ngÄ kÄnge toihara me ngÄ rÅpÅ« toihara.
NÄ konÄ, me mahi tahi me ngÄ haumi umanga kÄwanatanga, ngÄ toa pÅ«, karapu pÅ«, me ngÄ tÄngata kua whiwhi raihana pÅ« ki te whakakati i te whakawhiti o ngÄ pÅ« nÅ tÄtahi mana tÅ«turu, ki tangata kÄ atu i ngÄ mahi toihara, me ngÄ mÅrearea Ä-pÅ«.
NÅ tÄnei mahi e haere ana, kei te haere tonu ngÄ tÅ«huratanga ki te maha o ngÄ mahi hara.
Äpiti atu te mahi whakaÅ« ture, kei te mahi tahi NgÄ Pirihimana me ngÄ hapori ki te whakaiti, whakahaere, whakamauru hoki i te hua o ngÄ rÅpÅ« toihara me te mÅrearea Ä-pÅ« ka pÄ ki ngÄ whÄnau me ngÄ hapori.
Kei te whakahaerehia tÄnei mÄ Operation Tauwhiro hei wÄhanga o te Rautaki Toihara Ä-RÅpÅ« a NgÄ Pirihimana i whakarewaina i te Hanuere 2021.
Ko tÄtahi wÄhanga matua o te rautaki, kia whai i ngÄ toihara Ä-rÅpÅ«, ngÄ tÄngata e whakaÅ« nei i tÄrÄ, me ngÄ hua kino ka pÄngia.
He maha ngÄ Ähuatanga o te mahi ngÄtahi ki te hapori, me ngÄ kaupapa Ärai, e ai ki ngÄ pÄ«rangi o te rohe.
Hei tauira, i te HÅ«rae i whakahuitia ngÄ tÄngata e 100 nÅ te hapori o MÄngere hei kÅrero mÅ Ätahi whakatika ka mahi Ä-haporitia mÅ ngÄ tuatete o ngÄ kÄnge me ngÄ hara Ä-pÅ« i te rohe.
I ngÄ hapori taiwhenua kei te mahi ngÄtahi NgÄ Pirihimana ki ngÄ ratonga o reira ki te whakaako, whakamÅhio hoki i ngÄ tÄngata e pÄ ana ki te whakamahi haumaru i ngÄ pÅ«, te kaitiakitanga me ngÄ haepapa, Ä, kia mÄmÄ te whai wÄhi atu a ngÄ kiriwara e noho ana i ngÄ hapori taratahi, ki ngÄ ratonga e tika ana mÅ rÄtou me Å rÄtou whÄnau.
Hei tÄ KÅmihana Coster "he pai ngÄ ngÄ kÅrerorero, me ngÄ kÅrerorero e tÅ« mai nei ki ngÄ haumi me te hapori." kei te pÄ«rangi pÄrongo e NgÄ Pirihimana e pÄ ana ki ngÄ Äwangawanga i ngÄ mahi toihara, te pupuri pÅ« turekore rÄnei i tÅ rÄtou hapori.
Me ripoata Ä-ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz, Waea atu ki NgÄ Pirihimana mÄ 105, kÅrero puku atu rÄnei ki Crimestoppers mÄ 0800 555 111, www.crimestoppers-nz.org.
Ka whakahaere tonu a Operation Tauwhiro tae noa ki te 1 o Maehe 2022.
NgÄ hua i te 27 Akuhata 2021
NgÄ pÅ« i hopukina - 987
NgÄ ukauka i hopukina - $4.99m
NgÄ whakarau - 865.
He raraunga rangitahi nÄ te mea he mataora tonu ngÄ kÅrero, nÄ reira nÅ ngÄ kÅrero hou ka tae mai ka taea te panoni.
Kei konei te Rautaki Toihara Ä- RÅpÅ«: https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/organised-crime-our-operational-response-strategy
Operation Tauwhiro sees 987 firearms seized, 865 arrested
A national operation launched by Police earlier this year aiming to prevent firearms getting in the hands of criminals is seeing significant results, with hundreds of firearms seized.
987 firearms seized, nearly $5m in cash seized, and 865 arrests are the key figures from a New Zealand Police operation focused on disrupting and preventing firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups.
Operation Tauwhiro was launched in February by Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster as a six-month national operation.
In that time it has had a significant impact in targeting the harm caused by those groups - and is why Commissioner Coster is today announcing an extension for a further six months, to continue this important work.
"Operation Tauwhiro is suppressing gang tensions by ensuring that groups using firearms-related violence receive the immediate and focused attention of Police," Commissioner Coster says.
"The operation is also reducing harm by removing firearms from criminals and preventing them from getting firearms in the first place."
"Police have been working to stop guns getting into the hands of criminal gangs and organised crime groups.
This means working closely with our government partner agencies, with gun retailers, gun clubs and firearms licence holders to shut down the diversion of firearms from legitimate ownership to the possession of those involved in criminal activity and firearms-related violence."
This work continues as investigations into a range of associated offending are ongoing.
In addition to enforcement action, Police are working with communities to reduce, manage and mitigate the effect of organised crime and gun violence on whÄnau and communities.
This is being done via Operation Tauwhiro as part of Police’s Organised Crime Strategy, launched in January 2021.
A key element of the strategy is to address organised crime, its social drivers, and the harm it causes.
Community engagement and prevention initiatives take different forms across the country depending on what is needed in those areas.
For example, in July Police joined approximately 100 people from the MÄngere community to discuss community-driven solutions to gang tensions and gun-related crimes in the area. In rural communities Police have been partnering with local providers to educate and inform members of the public about aspects of safe firearms use, ownership and responsibilities, and to ensure people who are living in more isolated communities who may be suffering from addiction can more easily gain access to the right services for themselves and their whÄnau.
"We appreciate the positive conversations we have had, and continue to have, with our partners and the community," Commissioner Coster says.
Police welcomes information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.
They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.
Operation Tauwhiro will run until March 1, 2022.
Results as at 27 August 2021
Firearms seized - 987
Cash seized - $4.99m
Arrests - 865
The data is provisional as it is drawn from live collection and is therefore subject to change as further information becomes available.
The Organised Crime Strategy can be found here: https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/organised-crime-our-operational-response-strategy
Advisory
Hei whakanui i te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, Ka te whakaputaina e NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa Ätahi kawepÅ«rongo pÄpaho i roto i te reo MÄori.
Ka whakamÄorihia Änei e Ätahi kaiwhakamÄori.
Me tiro ngÄ mea e rua e tino mÄrama ai koe ki ngÄ kupu Ä-ture, Ä-kaupapa hoki.
New Zealand Police are issuing some press releases in te reo as part of our celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo.
All releases have been translated using accredited translators.
We recommend consulting both the te reo translation and original English versions for greatest clarity regarding the use of any legal or technical terms.
