Operation Tauwhiro sees 987 firearms seized, 865 arrested - NZ Police

Friday, 17 September, 2021 - 11:06

NÄ NgÄ Pirihimana i whakarewa tÄtahi kaupapa Ä-motu hei Ärai i ngÄ tÄngata hara e whiwhi pÅ«, kei te kitea ngÄ hua nui, me te hia nei pÅ« i hopukina.

Ko ngÄ pÅ« e 987, tata ki te $5m Ä-ukauka i hopukina, Ä, e 865 ngÄ whakarautanga, koia hei whika matua o tÄtahi kaupapa a NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa e hÄngai ana ki te tutÅ«, Ärai hoki i ngÄ taikaha Ä-pÅ« a ngÄ kÄnge taihara me ngÄ kÄhui hara.

He mea whakarewa a Operation Tauwhiro e te KÅmihana o NgÄ Pirihimana, Andrew Coster hei kaupapa Ä-motu mÅ ngÄ marama e ono.

I tÄnÄ wÄ kua nui te pÄnga ki ngÄ mahi hara o ÄnÄ rÅpÅ«.

Kia haere tonu tÄnei mahi nunui, kei te tauÄkÄ« a Toihau Coster i te rangi nei ka whakaroangia tÄnei kaupapa nui.

E ai ki a KÅmihana Coster "kei te pÄhi a Operation Tauwhiro i ngÄ tautete Ä-kÄnge mÄ te whakatÅ«turu tere, hÄngai hoki te titiro a NgÄ Pirihimana," "Kei te whakamimiti hoki tÄnei kaupapa i te mÅrearea mÄ te tango i ngÄ pÅ« a ngÄ tangata hara me te Ärai atu kia kore ai e whiwhi pÅ«."

"Kei te mahi NgÄ Pirihimana ki te Ärai i ngÄ pÅ« kia kore ai e whiwhi i ngÄ kÄnge toihara me ngÄ rÅpÅ« toihara.

NÄ konÄ, me mahi tahi me ngÄ haumi umanga kÄwanatanga, ngÄ toa pÅ«, karapu pÅ«, me ngÄ tÄngata kua whiwhi raihana pÅ« ki te whakakati i te whakawhiti o ngÄ pÅ« nÅ tÄtahi mana tÅ«turu, ki tangata kÄ atu i ngÄ mahi toihara, me ngÄ mÅrearea Ä-pÅ«.

NÅ tÄnei mahi e haere ana, kei te haere tonu ngÄ tÅ«huratanga ki te maha o ngÄ mahi hara.

Äpiti atu te mahi whakaÅ« ture, kei te mahi tahi NgÄ Pirihimana me ngÄ hapori ki te whakaiti, whakahaere, whakamauru hoki i te hua o ngÄ rÅpÅ« toihara me te mÅrearea Ä-pÅ« ka pÄ ki ngÄ whÄnau me ngÄ hapori.

Kei te whakahaerehia tÄnei mÄ Operation Tauwhiro hei wÄhanga o te Rautaki Toihara Ä-RÅpÅ« a NgÄ Pirihimana i whakarewaina i te Hanuere 2021.

Ko tÄtahi wÄhanga matua o te rautaki, kia whai i ngÄ toihara Ä-rÅpÅ«, ngÄ tÄngata e whakaÅ« nei i tÄrÄ, me ngÄ hua kino ka pÄngia.

He maha ngÄ Ähuatanga o te mahi ngÄtahi ki te hapori, me ngÄ kaupapa Ärai, e ai ki ngÄ pÄ«rangi o te rohe.

Hei tauira, i te HÅ«rae i whakahuitia ngÄ tÄngata e 100 nÅ te hapori o MÄngere hei kÅrero mÅ Ätahi whakatika ka mahi Ä-haporitia mÅ ngÄ tuatete o ngÄ kÄnge me ngÄ hara Ä-pÅ« i te rohe.

I ngÄ hapori taiwhenua kei te mahi ngÄtahi NgÄ Pirihimana ki ngÄ ratonga o reira ki te whakaako, whakamÅhio hoki i ngÄ tÄngata e pÄ ana ki te whakamahi haumaru i ngÄ pÅ«, te kaitiakitanga me ngÄ haepapa, Ä, kia mÄmÄ te whai wÄhi atu a ngÄ kiriwara e noho ana i ngÄ hapori taratahi, ki ngÄ ratonga e tika ana mÅ rÄtou me Å rÄtou whÄnau.

Hei tÄ KÅmihana Coster "he pai ngÄ ngÄ kÅrerorero, me ngÄ kÅrerorero e tÅ« mai nei ki ngÄ haumi me te hapori." kei te pÄ«rangi pÄrongo e NgÄ Pirihimana e pÄ ana ki ngÄ Äwangawanga i ngÄ mahi toihara, te pupuri pÅ« turekore rÄnei i tÅ rÄtou hapori.

Me ripoata Ä-ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz, Waea atu ki NgÄ Pirihimana mÄ 105, kÅrero puku atu rÄnei ki Crimestoppers mÄ 0800 555 111, www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Ka whakahaere tonu a Operation Tauwhiro tae noa ki te 1 o Maehe 2022.

NgÄ hua i te 27 Akuhata 2021

NgÄ pÅ« i hopukina - 987

NgÄ ukauka i hopukina - $4.99m

NgÄ whakarau - 865.

He raraunga rangitahi nÄ te mea he mataora tonu ngÄ kÅrero, nÄ reira nÅ ngÄ kÅrero hou ka tae mai ka taea te panoni.

Kei konei te Rautaki Toihara Ä- RÅpÅ«: https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/organised-crime-our-operational-response-strategy

Operation Tauwhiro sees 987 firearms seized, 865 arrested

A national operation launched by Police earlier this year aiming to prevent firearms getting in the hands of criminals is seeing significant results, with hundreds of firearms seized.

987 firearms seized, nearly $5m in cash seized, and 865 arrests are the key figures from a New Zealand Police operation focused on disrupting and preventing firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups.

Operation Tauwhiro was launched in February by Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster as a six-month national operation.

In that time it has had a significant impact in targeting the harm caused by those groups - and is why Commissioner Coster is today announcing an extension for a further six months, to continue this important work.

"Operation Tauwhiro is suppressing gang tensions by ensuring that groups using firearms-related violence receive the immediate and focused attention of Police," Commissioner Coster says.

"The operation is also reducing harm by removing firearms from criminals and preventing them from getting firearms in the first place."

"Police have been working to stop guns getting into the hands of criminal gangs and organised crime groups.

This means working closely with our government partner agencies, with gun retailers, gun clubs and firearms licence holders to shut down the diversion of firearms from legitimate ownership to the possession of those involved in criminal activity and firearms-related violence."

This work continues as investigations into a range of associated offending are ongoing.

In addition to enforcement action, Police are working with communities to reduce, manage and mitigate the effect of organised crime and gun violence on whÄnau and communities.

This is being done via Operation Tauwhiro as part of Police’s Organised Crime Strategy, launched in January 2021.

A key element of the strategy is to address organised crime, its social drivers, and the harm it causes.

Community engagement and prevention initiatives take different forms across the country depending on what is needed in those areas.

For example, in July Police joined approximately 100 people from the MÄngere community to discuss community-driven solutions to gang tensions and gun-related crimes in the area. In rural communities Police have been partnering with local providers to educate and inform members of the public about aspects of safe firearms use, ownership and responsibilities, and to ensure people who are living in more isolated communities who may be suffering from addiction can more easily gain access to the right services for themselves and their whÄnau.

"We appreciate the positive conversations we have had, and continue to have, with our partners and the community," Commissioner Coster says.

Police welcomes information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Operation Tauwhiro will run until March 1, 2022.

Results as at 27 August 2021

Firearms seized - 987

Cash seized - $4.99m

Arrests - 865

The data is provisional as it is drawn from live collection and is therefore subject to change as further information becomes available.

The Organised Crime Strategy can be found here: https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/organised-crime-our-operational-response-strategy

Advisory

Hei whakanui i te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, Ka te whakaputaina e NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa Ätahi kawepÅ«rongo pÄpaho i roto i te reo MÄori.

Ka whakamÄorihia Änei e Ätahi kaiwhakamÄori.

Me tiro ngÄ mea e rua e tino mÄrama ai koe ki ngÄ kupu Ä-ture, Ä-kaupapa hoki.

New Zealand Police are issuing some press releases in te reo as part of our celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo.

All releases have been translated using accredited translators.

We recommend consulting both the te reo translation and original English versions for greatest clarity regarding the use of any legal or technical terms.