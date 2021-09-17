QLDC approves notification of amendments to Accessible Parking

Friday, 17 September, 2021 - 12:36

Councillors have approved public notification of proposed amendments to the Proposed District Plan (PDP) and Operative District Plan (ODP) regarding Accessible Parking provisions, at the Full Council meeting on Thursday 16 July 2021.

Under the National Policy Statement on Urban Development 2020 (NPS-UD) and section 55 of the Resource Management Act 1991, local authorities are required to remove all non-accessible minimum car parking requirements from their district plans.

The proposed amendments approved by Councillors yesterday would ensure QLDC can retain a requirement for the provision of accessible parking.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Planning and Development, Tony Avery said that changes driven by the NPS-UD meant that developers and businesses could choose to provide on-site parking (other than accessible parking), but that minimum numbers of parks would not be able to be required by the District Plan. However, the effects of car parking would still be able to be considered in the resource consent process for discretionary or non-complying activities.

"The NPS-UD separates accessible parking from other car parks, stating that local authorities need not remove provisions for accessible parking from district plans," said Mr Avery. "They are an important part of ensuring accessibility for people who have restricted mobility."

"However, because accessible parking requirements are currently set in QLDC’s Proposed District Plan and Operative District Plan as a proportion of the total number of parks to be provided by an activity, the removal of the minimum parking requirements would affect the rate at which on-site accessible car parks are required."

The proposal before Full Council yesterday sets an absolute minimum number of accessible car parks for the land use and activities currently identified in the PDP and ODP. This ensures that accessible car parks are provided for by the respective Plans, even if other on-site car parks are not provided.

With public notification approved, submissions on the amendments regarding Accessible Parking provisions will begin on Friday 29 October 2021.

The removal of non-accessible car parking minimums will be undertaken by QLDC by February 2022, the date mandated by the NPS-UD.