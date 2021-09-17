Phase two of pilot programme set to begin at Hastings District schools

Friday, 17 September, 2021 - 13:51

Student safety on the roads around four Hastings District primary schools is being improved through a pilot programme trialling a range of measures to deal with traffic speed and volume.

Irongate, Kimi Ora, Hastings Central and Mayfair Schools are participating in the trial, which is being undertaken by Hastings District Council, supported by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Innovating Streets fund.

Working in collaboration with the schools, Council has completed phase one of the project which has involved designing and installing traffic calming measures comprising a combination of speed cushions, raised pedestrian crossing points and bollards.

All measures have the aim of lowering traffic speeds (and potentially traffic volumes) in school zone areas, and provide safer pedestrian crossing points to create a safer road environment for the school communities.

Anecdotal feedback from school staff, principals, parents and Police is that vehicle speeds outside of the schools have reduced substantially, and they have been very happy with the results to date.

Phase two, beginning with Mayfair School next week, has the aim of creating more people-friendly environments outside of the schools themselves, to create spaces where people are happy to congregate.

These works will include the use of planter boxes, seating and school-led "road art" on the carriageway and footpath areas.