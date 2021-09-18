Four Lotto players scoop $250,000 win

Saturday, 18 September, 2021 - 21:37

Four lucky Lotto players around the country will be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Store

Location

MyLotto (x2)

Auckland

New World Whanganui

Whanganui

MyLotto

Canterbury

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

All Lotto counters within the Auckland region continue to remain closed while in Alert Level 4 lockdown. During this time, customers in Auckland will only be able to buy tickets online at MyLotto.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

Our live draws are unable to continue while Auckland remains in Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.