Campaign states case against rezoning in Maitai Valley

Sunday, 19 September, 2021 - 14:24

Nelson City Councillors have been provided with a compelling case to vote against the plan change that would allow hundreds of houses in the Maitai Valley.

The controversial Private Plan Change Request (PPCR) goes to Council on Thursday (Sept 23) and the Save the Maitai campaign is ensuring elected representatives are well-informed on the grounds for rejecting the request.

Spokesperson Dr Aaron Stallard says regardless of what Councillors may have been advised, the law provides for them to reject the PPCR on the basis it is not in accordance with sound resource management practice or that there is insufficient information provided.

"Council works within the framework of the Resource Management Act and higher order planning instruments including the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management and the Nelson Regional Policy Statement," he said. "There are numerous ways in which the plan to build houses in the Maitai Valley is unsustainable and we have given councillors detail on six of these."

Stallard said Atawhai residents may be surprised to hear that Waka Kotahi sees the proposed KÄka Valley roading infrastructure as an alternative State Highway route.

"And yet there has been no assessment of the impacts of KÄka Valley becoming a route for through traffic. This is a major strategic transport decision that the community is unaware of. This route passes Central School, a kindergarten and NMIT - it’s entirely unsuitable as an alternative state highway. Will this become the Northern Link debacle, just like the Southern Link fiasco?"

There are other major sustainability issues around changes to the river, with plans for large-scale floodplain works and shifting the location of Kaka Stream.

"The developers propose to cut into the bank of the Maitai River beside Dennes Hole, and to extensively excavate the lower part of the floodplain. This narrowing of the floodplain, combined with increased stormwater runoff from the new suburb, would vastly increase sedimentation run-off. Climate change is already bringing more severe weather events. Site works over 30-40 years would impact the purity of the Maitai River and Nelson Haven with sedimentation for decades."

Other concerns raised by Save the Maitai include the loss of green space amenity, inconsistency with Council’s Climate Emergency declaration and with government’s zero carbon commitments, and that affordable housing on flood plains is neither sustainable nor equitable.

"Flood plains are easier and cheaper to build on because they are flat. However, building affordable houses on flood plains is both unsustainable and inequitable because it leaves lower-income homeowners in potentially dangerous circumstances with rising insurance costs and depreciating house values, not to mention increasing their risk of damp-related health conditions, " Stallard said.

In addition to issues of unsustainability, Council can vote against the PPCR on the grounds that they have insufficient information.

"There is key information that they need and which the public must have a say on before an alternative highway is pushed through KÄka Valley, just for starters. There would also be air quality impacts from additional traffic on the Maitai Valley and Nelson East. And there are many areas of "high geotechnical risk" proposed for residential development that will require a detailed geotechnical assessment that has still not been provided by the developers."

"We have pointed out to our elected representatives that they have two choices. They can each be remembered as one of the councillors who sacrificed the Maitai Valley and still didn’t solve the housing crisis; or they can be remembered as helping to save the Maitai for future generations of Nelsonians."