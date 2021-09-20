Whanganui racetrack sees six greyhounds injured in one day - SAFE

Monday, 20 September, 2021 - 11:54

At a racing meet last Wednesday, six dogs were injured at the Whanganui greyhound racing track. Two of the dogs suffered broken legs, with a third suspected. Two of the dogs are undergoing x-rays to confirm.

The last four races of the meeting were eventually abandoned due to poor weather.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the Whanganui track has a terrible record.

"It was another shocking day on a dangerous track," said Appelbe

"It’s appalling that dogs are still suffering from serious injuries and broken bones, essentially for gambling purposes. Any time dogs are raced they are at risk of serious injury and death."

Racing Minister Grant Robertson recently put the greyhound racing industry formally on notice following the release of the greyhound racing review. In his review, Sir Bruce Robertson reiterated that by its nature, greyhound racing is inherently dangerous. This was a point also made in the 2017 Hansen Report.

"This latest round of injuries is indicative of an industry that puts profit ahead of the welfare of dogs."

"It’s good to see the Government is taking dog racing seriously by putting the greyhound racing industry on notice. Until they take the next step and ban greyhound racing, dogs like the ones raced in Whanganui will continue to suffer ."