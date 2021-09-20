Council land should not be used for greyhound racing - SAFE

Monday, 20 September, 2021 - 14:24

Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) has made a proposal to lease land at QEII Park to build a new racetrack. The two other proposals for the 4-hectare section of land include a multi-sport training and entertainment complex and a range for the Christchurch Archery Club.

The Christchurch City Council will decide on one of the three proposals. The Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board will discuss the issue today and decide whether to request formal proposals from each of the three groups.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the City Council and Community Board should reject GRNZ’s proposal.

"This is an industry that injures and kills hundreds of dogs every year for gambling profits," said Appelbe. "There are far better uses for QEII park, like the other two proposals."

"The east Christchurch community deserves better. This track will be used to broadcast dog races on Trackside TV. This proposal doesn’t serve the community, as it’s unlikely that local ratepayers will get any use out of this racetrack."

Racing Minister Grant Robertson recently put the greyhound racing industry formally on notice following the release of the greyhound racing review. In his review, Sir Bruce Robertson reiterated that by its nature, greyhound racing is inherently dangerous. This was a point also made in the 2017 Hansen Report.

"Considering that the greyhound racing industry is on notice, it would be unwise for the Council and Community Board to consider a new racetrack at QEII Park. GRNZ’s proposal should be rejected."