Kapiti taking 'zen approach on Transmission Gully opening'

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 - 13:11

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says anticipation for the opening of Transmission Gully remains high despite further delay to its opening.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced over the weekend the agreed opening date of 27 September was not achievable following the recent COVID-19 lockdown. A new date is yet to be decided.

As well as finishing works, other critical requirements need to be met before the motorway can legally be opened for public use, including safety and asset quality assurance work, and compliance with environmental consent conditions.

"Transmission Gully will be a social and economic game changer for KÄpiti, bringing a safer and more reliable route for motorists and increased resilience to the whole region," Mr Gurunathan says.

"The delay to its opening is disappointing but understandable given the circumstances. Here in KÄpiti we are used to waiting for this project and understand there have been some incredible challenges completing this job, above and beyond its sheer scale.

"So, we continue to look forward with optimism and thank all those working on this enormous project for their continued mahi."

Transport portfolio holder Cr James Cootes says it is crucial all the safety and compliance work is completed to a high standard before the road opens.

"We know the demand for Transmission Gully to open is high but we also need to remember the pressure to open Mackays to Peke Peka and the ensuing problems, so these things shouldn’t be rushed," Mr Cootes says.

"Transmission Gully has been a very long time in the making and while we all look forward to the benefits it will bring, we want it to be in shipshape condition when the ribbon is finally cut."

Visit https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/wellington-northern-corridor/transmission-gully-motorway/ for more information on Transmission Gully.