Have your say on Hutt’s transport future - Hutt City Council

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 - 15:00

A short survey asking residents what affects their choice of transport around Lower Hutt will help inform the development of the draft Integrated Transport Strategy, due for release in December.

The survey follows on from a May 2021 survey that looked at peoples’ travel patterns throughout the Hutt.

People are asked about the degree to which aspects such as convenience, congestion, cost, parking, safety, and connectedness affect their decision to travel by private vehicle, public transport, or active modes such as walking or cycling.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the integrated transport strategy is a foundational piece of work for the city as population growth is making it harder to get around.

"This strategy will set out a vision and roadmap for the future of transport in Lower Hutt. We need to ensure that all parts of our transport network work together more effectively so that all users feel they can get around our city safely and efficiently."

"Lower Hutt hit its 2030 population targets last year, and this is putting considerable pressure on our current networks. We want this plan to reflect what the community experiences every day in our city, so it’s vital they take an active part in creating it."

Mayor Barry urges residents to complete the survey so their observations around the whole network - roads, public transport, and active modes - are considered in any changes proposed.

"We want to hear from people who make frequent trips around Lower Hutt as well those who may not travel around much at all, but whose reasons may be very important to developing a strategy that successfully addresses the transport issues we face."

Director Economy and Development, Kara Puketapu-Dentice says for people to move around Lower Hutt more easily, some things will have to be done differently.

"Getting a strong understanding of how residents weigh up their travel options is important in developing a robust strategy," says Kara Puketapu-Dentice.

The transport survey will be open to the community from 21 September to 5 October 2021. To complete the survey visit: hutt.city/talktransport.