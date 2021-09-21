Yet another greyhound tests positive for prohibited substances in Christchurch

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 - 15:49

In a judgement released this week by the Racing Integrity Board, Craig Roberts was fined $2,000 after his dog Willene Bale tested positive for Ketoprofen at Addington Raceway in July 2021.

This is the third time one of Roberts’ dogs had tested positive for banned substances.

Racing Minister Grant Robertson recently put the greyhound racing industry formally on notice telling the industry, "either make the improvements needed or risk closure."

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said immediate closure of the industry is needed to protect these dogs.

"The Government has just released a scathing review of the industry, and yet dogs are still testing positive for drugs," said Appelbe.

"When you add this to the raft of injuries last week in Whanganui, it’s obvious that as long as the industry is operating dogs are at risk."

At a racing meet last Wednesday, six dogs were injured at the Whanganui greyhound racing track. Two of the dogs suffered broken legs, with a third suspected. Two of the dogs are undergoing x-rays to confirm their injuries.

"History has shown that the greyhound racing industry is incapable of making the improvements required from this most recent review."

"It’s unacceptable to treat dogs this way. Until the Government bans greyhound racing dogs will continue to suffer."