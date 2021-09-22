Update on investigation of couple for alleged Covid breach - NZ Police

Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 - 18:15

Please attribute to a Police spokesperson:

Police have completed our investigation into an Auckland couple that allegedly used essential worker exemptions to travel through a Police checkpoint, to then fly to Wanaka from Hamilton.

The pair, a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, have both been summonsed to court on a charge of failing to comply with the health order (COVID19).

They are expected to appear in the Papakura District Court on 14 October 2021.

Police have carried out a thorough investigation into this matter.