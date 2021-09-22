Two Lotto players share $1 million

Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 - 21:35

Two lucky Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Meadow Park Store in Whangarei and on MyLotto to a player from Whakatane.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Strike Four was not struck tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Auckland is currently at Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters in Auckland that are located in stores that offer essential services are allowed to open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to.

It may take a few days for these stores to get their Lotto counters back up and running. In the meantime, customers can continue to purchase their tickets online at www.MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in Alert Level 3, as we are unable to safely meet the latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 health and safety guidelines while filming the live draw.

We will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Alert Level 3.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.