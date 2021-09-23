Applications open for $100,000 Cat Desexing Fund in Waikato

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 12:48

Hamilton City Council is seeking applications for its annual $100,000 Cat Desexing Fund.

The fund, introduced in 2019, aims to desex and rehome stray cats across the city.

Applications close 10 October 2021.

A key consideration is the applicant’s ability to manage the desexing and rehoming of stray cats, Council’s Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford said.

"By desexing more stray cats each year, we can drastically reduce the issues they cause around the city. We often hear about disruptions these animals cause through fighting, howling and digging into rubbish bins and bags.

"More importantly, they prey on native birds and other wildlife. This damages the great work many people and organisations, including Council, do to bring more native birds back into our city."

All applicants need to demonstrate a track record for this type of work, along with their suitability for the grant. While applicants can be from outside Hamilton, any of the cats they’re proposing to desex must be within the city’s boundaries.

"We’re pleased to have a funding pool to support those organisations in reducing these issues," Stanford said. "By desexing a fast-growing number of city strays, organisations have more resource to rehome strays and reduce the number of cats without homes."

The funding can’t be used to euthanise cats, desex cats that are privately owned, or perform procedures on any other species.

Applicants will also need to provide evidence (verified by a qualified veterinarian) demonstrating a cat desexing and rehoming programme. They must also submit an annual budget projection of the number of cats expected to be handled over the year, including the anticipated costs of desexing these.

The application period closes at 5pm, 10 October 2021. All applications will be assessed by a team of Council staff.