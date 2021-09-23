Extra month added to glyphosate call for information - EPA

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 16:04

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has further extended its call for information on the herbicide glyphosate.

The current closing date of Friday 24 September has now been pushed out to 5.00 pm Friday 22 October.

"We are conscious that some individuals or organisations which may wish to provide input will have had other priorities and pressures to manage due to the COVID-19 alert level changes," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager of the EPA’s Hazardous Substances group.

"To ensure these parties get an opportunity to have their say, we have extended the deadline by a month."

Glyphosate has been used as a weed killer by home gardeners, farmers, and councils in New Zealand since the 1970s. Although it is commonly known as the active ingredient in Roundup, there are 89 mixtures containing glyphosate that are approved for use in this country.

The EPA monitors international developments and continually reviews global research on hazardous substances, including glyphosate, and we have no evidence that risks associated with using glyphosate, or its hazardous nature, have changed. However, we feel the time is right for us to take another look at this substance.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) are in the process of reviewing the classification and approval of glyphosate, with their conclusions set to be released in mid-2022.

Issuing a call for information now will enable us to have a greater understanding of how glyphosate-containing products are being used in New Zealand by the time the EU findings are published, and ensure we’re better prepared to assess those findings.

