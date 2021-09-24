'Time for Napier landmark to move'

Friday, 24 September, 2021 - 11:27

A much loved Napier landmark will continue to have a place on Marine Parade, as the War Memorial restoration takes shape.

Napier City Council Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan, a member of the War Memorial Reference Group, describes moving the floral clock as a practical solution that also acknowledges the importance of retaining the Hurst family’s gift to Napier.

"The heritage architects noted its importance, and this way, people can continue to move back and forth to the building and in future, the Memorial."

Landscaping of the clock, which will be relocated several metres south towards the Soundshell, would complement the overall look of the War Memorial design. This will include water features, plaques with the names of the fallen, and the eternal flame.

Public gardens staff and nursery teams were also in favour of this option, seeing it as an opportunity to enhance the clock’s plantings and bookend a beautiful space in our city.

A decision of Council during the People and Places committee meeting was required to enable the project to continue to advance - lockdown has had an impact on progress.

"I am thrilled that we have moved another step closer to the restoration of the War Memorial elements," says Mayor Kirsten Wise. "I know the community are as excited as I am to see this happening."

A survey of the restoration site is underway, and the preliminary design phase is due to be completed next week.

Members of the Hurst family, who originally gifted the clock to the city in 1955, have given the relocation their blessing.

The Hurst family’s gift was inspired by floral clocks they had seen on their travels to California and England. Arthur Hurst, a renowned Napier photographer, was a member of the Thirty Thousand Club which had focused on beautifying Marine Parade since the 1920s.

It was put in place when the War Memorial building was under construction, and originally faced the road.

The clock has been shifted once before, in 1995 when the War Memorial Hall forecourt was created.

For more information on the War Memorial restoration project, and to view a fly through of the design concept, go to napier.govt.nz #napierwarmemorialproject.