Four Lotto players win $250,000

Saturday, 25 September, 2021 - 21:25

Four lucky Lotto players will be feeling on top of the world after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Vincent Street Superette in Auckland, Paper Plus Taupo in Taupo and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $18 million.

Strike Four was not struck tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

Auckland is currently at Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters in Auckland that are located in stores that offer essential services are allowed to open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in Alert Level 3. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.