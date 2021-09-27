Works begin on water supply upgrades for Dinsdale

Monday, 27 September, 2021 - 12:03

Continued investment in the infrastructure of Hamilton will see significant upgrades in the water system in Dinsdale, with installation of new water pipes and an upgrade of the water pump station on Newcastle Road beginning in September.

"As a Council, we're making sure we can provide essential water services for Hamiltonians now and in the future," says Pieter de Klerk, Project Manager City Development.

These works are being undertaken as part of Hamilton City Council’s Long-Term Plan, which will see $16.5m invested in Dinsdale’s water infrastructure.

"Operating more efficiently will also save money in the long run by reducing our energy use and carbon footprint."

The first phase of these upgrades includes installing a new pipe along Newcastle Road, with works commencing the week of 27 September. While residents will continue to have access to their properties, there will be some detours in place for non-local traffic. This also means some bus routes will change over the next few months - please check busit.co.nz for the latest updates.

Traffic management will be in place, and road users should expect delays. Please take care when driving through the area.

Works will take place in stages over the next 16 months. Contractors will be working hard to minimise disruptions for the streets that will be affected by the work, and whilst most of the work will take place on the side of the road, at times works will be undertaken on the roadway.