REVISED Paakiwaha Promo for Monday 27 September 2021

Monday, 27 September, 2021 - 15:37

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a MÄori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show:

A new rangatahi group is trying to up the numbers of MÄori aged 15 to 30 in getting their COVID vaccinations. NgÄti Rangatahi co-founder Tauawhi Bonilla kicks off the show to discuss their strategy for getting young people to get the jab.

Shirley Waru, the kaikÅrero for a MÄori led group preparing to occupy Mt Richmond / ÅtÄhuhu, tunes in to give her whakaaro on the exotic trees set to be axed.

MP for Pakuranga and National Party spokesperson Police, Corrections, Serious Fraud Office, Youth, Simeon Brown has had his Bill drawn from the ballot box. It means his bill prohibits the Crown and its agencies from providing funds directly and indirectly to organisations that are run, administered or associated to gangs.

Former NgÄi Tahu treaty negotiator Edward Ellison gives his whakaaro on the prospect of changing the country's name to Aotearoa, and why it doesn't sit well with many in Te Waipounamu.

A short film about the devastation of methamphetamine addiction in Aotearoa is set to premiere at the WhÄnau Marama New Zealand International Film Festival in October. Writer Aroha Awarau discusses with Dale Husband his thoughts behind the story

MÄori Women's Welfare League president Prue Kapua celebrates 70 years since the creation of the organisation in 1951 and looks to the future.

National Hauora Coalition Chief Executive, Simon Royal, gives his whakaaro on the new MÄori Health Authority and the challenges it will face in providing services for whÄnau MÄori.

And Sir Ian Taylor gives his thoughts on how to save people from the dreaded MIQ booking system and how businesses are suffering

We end the show with Adam Gifford on politics and Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hÄkinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

'Kia kaha ki te kÅrero MÄori'