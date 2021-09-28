'Finding the perfect match': Penlink tender requirements revealed

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 - 10:00

When it comes to securing the team to deliver the Penlink project, it’s all about finding the perfect fit; a consortium of skilled technical advisors and constructors who can design and develop a plan which accounts for the unique landscape and waterway the corridor sits within.

For several months Waka Kotahi has been working through its list of must haves, which are needed when dealing with Penlink’s highly valued flora and fauna, soil conditions, local road connections and the bridge crossing over the Weiti River.

"We’ve investigated the many challenges associated with the project and developed plans to manage the risks. It’s a critical step to helping the candidates confidently develop their proposals," says Andy Thackwray, Waka Kotahi National Manager Infrastructure Delivery.

The tender documents were issued to the shortlisted candidates on Monday 27 September, inviting them to develop and submit plans. Waka Kotahi is seeking partners who will work in an alliance with Waka Kotahi to successfully deliver the project by 2026.

Penlink is part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, the Government’s $8.7 billion investment in growing areas across the country. Communities can look forward to transport improvements that provide more travel choices, help people get where they’re going safely and grow our economy, while responding to the impacts of travel on the environment.

The two-lane, proposed tolled state highway will link State Highway 1 across to WhangaparÄoa Road, part way down the Peninsula.

"Penlink will form a vital transport link, supporting growth north of Auckland. It will allow more reliable transport access to wider Auckland, easing congestion pressure in the nearby Silverdale interchange, Hibiscus Coast Highway and WhangaparÄoa Road," says Andy Thackwray.

The shared use path for people walking and on bikes will provide travel choices to get to work or catch up with friends while enjoying the authentic environment that the Hibiscus Coast offers.

"There are several conditions and technical specifications for earthworks, stormwater management, pavement designs, environmental management, safety requirements, landscaping and many others and these will be key to the development of the quality two-lane corridor that will be fit for purpose," says Andy Thackwray.

Candidates will be required to submit their proposals by the end of February 2022.

Waka Kotahi will then undertake a rigorous evaluation process enabling a preferred candidate to be selected by April 2022.

Following final negotiations, Waka Kotahi will form an Alliance with the preferred consortium by mid-2022 to deliver the project.

The Alliance will develop a detailed design and continue to engage with partners, stakeholders and the community to ensure that the final design will align with the consent conditions and reflect the aspirations of our partners and the community.