New appointment to Aktive Board

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 - 11:04

Aktive Board Chair Graham Child has announced the appointment of Jason Shoebridge as a trustee to the Board of Aktive, from 1 November 2021.

A highly experienced Chief Executive Officer, Mr Shoebridge has considerable leadership experience, most recently with Kantar, one of New Zealand’s largest insights and analytics businesses, and in his latest role as Chief Executive with the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research. Appointed for a three year term, Mr Shoebridge replaces inaugural Aktive Trustee, Peter Meehan, whose term is expiring.

"I am delighted to welcome Jason to the board," says Mr Child. "Jason brings extensive strategic, governance, data and analytics, and financial management expertise, adding to our capabilities across a range of business disciplines. With a strong understanding of the sport and recreation sector, his skills and experience will further support Aktive as we work towards our vision of seeing Auckland become the world’s most active city."

Mr Shoebridge’s significant governance experience includes two terms as Deputy Chair of Sport New Zealand and Chair of its Audit, Finance and Risk Committee, and as a former Director of the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research. He also has consulting expertise gained in leading consulting assignments across a range of industries in New Zealand and overseas. With an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce in Economics and Finance, Mr Shoebridge is a Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Directors.

"Aktive is on an exciting journey, focused on its strategic priorities and embracing the play, active recreation and sport opportunities and challenges ahead in TÄmaki Makaurau," says Mr Shoebridge. "I am looking forward to being a part of this journey and working with Aktive, its partners and the wider sector to realise the vision of Auckland being the world’s most active city."

The Board of Aktive acknowledges departing Trustee Peter Meehan who was a member of the Auckland Sport (now Aktive) Establishment Board and has convened the organisation’s Audit and Risk Committee.

"We are incredibly appreciative of Peter’s governance expertise and his commitment to and guidance of Aktive during his time as a Trustee," says Mr Child. "We sincerely thank Peter for his immense contribution and wish him every success for his future endeavours."

The annual appointment of Trustees to the Board is the responsibility of the Selection and Performance Committee of Aktive. In 2021, the Committee comprised two representatives from Aktive (including the Chair), Auckland Council, Sport New Zealand and an independent member.