Council urges slower, more considered approach to Three Waters Reform

After looking carefully at the Government’s controversial Three Waters proposal and surveying its community, TaupÅ District Council is requesting an immediate stop to the Three Waters programme.

In its submission to the Government unanimously approved today by the mayor and councillors, Council stressed the need for the reform to pause, and be linked with the Resource Management Act and Future for Local Government reviews.

Mayor David Trewavas said while Council agreed that some change in the Three Waters area was necessary in the future due to rising costs and environmental standards, it was not convinced, based on the information provided to Council to date, that the Government’s proposals were the right outcome for the TaupÅ District.

"The Government is clearly committed to trying to find ways to fund the increased Three Water infrastructure investment and delivery required over coming years.

"However, in our opinion, it has failed to understand the significant challenges their proposed model presents, particularly around governance and the ability for communities to control their assets.

"And also how to provide for future growth, ensuring how small communities retain their voice, and the local impact to communities. Three Waters assets also include neighbourhood parks and reserves that our community value, and we would hate to see these alienated from local control."

Mr Trewavas said Council acknowledges the waters space needs work, given the cost of managing these assets is going to increase over future decades. The environment for management of three waters has already changed significantly with the introduction of Taumata Arowai and the Water Services Bill along with Regional Councils increasing expectations across all of our communities’ consents.

"We share the Government’s bottom-line concerns that communities should have access to safe, clean drinking water, and be confident in the disposal of wastewater and stormwater. We acknowledge that to solve this, in a way that is financially sustainable for our communities, something will need to change.

He said although it is clear the Government proposals may help solving the financial side, these create a number of insoluble issues for the district’s communities.

"Not least of these is how local representation is provided for our people - that’s why we are calling for this reform package to be halted and included in the Future for Local Government reform process that is currently underway. Alignment with the current RMA reform is also all-important.

"Council would welcome the ability to work with other councils, iwi and the Government to find a better solution that achieves all of the goals, not just the financial and increasing compliance ones".

He said TaupÅ District Council has heard significant concern from its community, and believes that the Government, as the one putting forward the reforms, needs to spend more time and energy explaining the case for change in a way that resonates with communities.

"Failing to bring our communities along on the journey will encourage misunderstanding of the case for reform and increase risks to a successful transition. We are telling the Government through our submission: ‘Do it with us, not to us’."

"We have met with our iwi partners, and they have voiced concerns about the process, the lack of engagement and lack of involvement. Council is equally concerned that the proposed reforms will erode Treaty of Waitangi settlement obligations around water, and the relationships that Council has with its iwi partners over the three waters."

Council’s own limited engagement with the community on the issue, as the Government has not allowed time for the Council to run proper consultation, finds that out of the 587 people who responded to its survey, the council could establish that:

44% felt poorly informed or not at all informed

64% felt it was extremely important that local government continued to deliver the three waters

32% of respondents would be prepared to pay more for councils to continue to deliver Three Waters

There is a recognition that benefits can be achieved through economies of scale but a fear of substantially escalating infrastructure costs

There is a strong sense of ownership of local assets and a corresponding concern about losing local influence, particularly when it comes to making sure that water infrastructure is in place to support growth aspirations

There is a feeling that the reform process is undemocratic and seems to be driven by a predetermined set of outcomes. People feel like they have not had a chance to voice their views.

Mr Trewavas said there were other feasible options that would achieve the same goals as the reforms, and a truly open partnership would include central and local government sitting together to design the future.

"We want the Government to seek a true partnership with us and all other councils, not only on three waters, but resource management and the future of local government reforms.

He said communication with the community, and specifically iwi, has not been good enough.

"It’s time to take a step back, have the proverbial cup of tea and a proper chat, so we can all work through these issues together for the benefit of our local communities and nation."