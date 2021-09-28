'Waipatu community let down by Waka Kotahi speed limit decision, says Mayor'

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 - 17:12

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has let the Waipatu community down with its lack of proper engagement, and failing to listen to the community over its speed limit review and proposals for SH 51.

Waka Kotahi today confirmed that it would reduce the speed limit at Waipatu, from 100m north-east of St Georges Rd to 350m south-west of Ellwood Rd, from 70km/h to 60km/h.

Mrs Hazlehurst said that while it was pleasing to see reduced speed limits along the state highway connecting Napier, Clive and Hastings, the Waipatu community, in particular, had long had safety concerns, and had advocated that the speed limit through the community be reduced to 50km/h, and apply to a longer stretch of road.

"Both the Waipatu community and our council’s preference was for the speed limit to be reduced for this section of road down from 70km/h to 50km/hr. We can accept 60km/hr but what the community really wanted to see was the extension of a reduced speed limit through to Te Ara Kahikatea Drive. "The Government supported our council with $9.3m of shovel ready funding, much of which we invested in making this road safer for the residents by improving the road, footpaths and street lighting.

"This is a busy area with a growing number of homes and businesses, a new school on the way and a busy café. We want people to be able to walk and cycle safely and this is something the Government also says it wants - the decision not to extend the speed limit reduction seems nonsensical."

Mrs Hazlehurst was also disappointed that the decision had taken so long.

"Waka Kotahi made an earlier commitment to conduct its speed limit reviews in line with our Council’s own review - that was over year ago now, we’ve been waiting a long time.

"We are concerned they will have the same approach when the review looks at State Highway 5 between Napier and TaupÅ - not engaging properly and not listening to the community." She added that this decision did not give her confidence that the government would listen to the community on another big issue it was currently getting feedback on - three waters reform.

"These issues are really important to our community, who want to feel that they have been heard - this requires genuine, authentic engagement."

In addition to the lower speed limit at Waipatu, the speed will be reduced on a stretch of the road between Napier and Clive from 100 k/h to 80 k/h, and a section south of Clive from 50 metres south of Mill Rd to 700 metres south of Mill Rd, will decrease from 70 and 80k/h to 60k/h.

The new speed limits will come into force on October 29.