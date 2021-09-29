Feedback closing soon on future of Forbury Park

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 - 10:08

People with an interest in Dunedin’s Forbury Park have one week left to have their say on the site’s future, with public consultation set to close on Tuesday 5 October.

Harness Racing New Zealand is seeking feedback from residents, organisations and the wider Dunedin community on how they think the 12.2 hectare property should be used once it is sold. All submissions will be considered by Harness Racing NZ and Forbury Park Trotting Club during negotiations about the site and the potential selection of a buyer for it.

Harness Racing NZ Chief Executive Gary Woodham said the consultation had been an excellent opportunity to hear the community’s views on the future of the site.

"We have been really encouraged by the engagement so far. Forbury Park and what it may become in the years ahead is very important to many people. We’d like to see as much feedback as possible before consultation closes next week.

"If you are yet to have your say, please head to our website and complete the online form or email your submission to ForburyConsultation@hrnz.co.nz," he said.

Several possible options for the property have already been proposed. These include using it for flood mitigation due to its low-lying nature; building residential properties from low cost to high end housing; some of the land being used by St Clair School for playing fields; and retaining some of Forbury Park’s current buildings.

Forbury Park closed to racing on 31 July following a review of thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing in the Otago/Southland region. The site is considered surplus and will be sold.

To learn more about the Future of Forbury Park consultation and have your say, visit www.hrnz.co.nz/forburypark

Public consultation will close at 5pm, Tuesday 5 October.