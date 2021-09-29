Caritas to release annual State of the Environment for Oceania Indicators

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 - 13:41

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand will release on Monday its annual environmental Indicators covering key aspects of environmental change and concern across the Pacific.

Caritas will also release a Statement on the Environment for Oceania with its Indicators on extreme weather, rising seas and coastal erosion, food and water, offshore mining and drilling, and climate finance.

The Indicators, Oceania Statement and accompanying media statement will be released on Monday under embargo until 6pm on Monday October 4th.

"The State of the Environment for Oceania (SEFO) Indicators have formed a key part of the series of Caritas' environmental reports over the last seven years and they provide a further snapshot of impacts across the Oceania region," says Caritas Director Julianne Hickey.

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has produced the reports in conjunction with the Caritas Oceania network of Catholic social justice and development agencies in the Pacific.