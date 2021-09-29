Stage one of Port upgrade complete with floating pontoons installed and in use

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 - 15:59

The Grey District Council is pleased to announce that stage one of the Pontoon Project at the Port of Greymouth is now complete. The floating Pontoons, which were funded by the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF Fund), were installed to provide more berthage and an increase in safety levels for vessel access during various tides, as well as provide a modern look and feel to the area.

The floating pontoons have been specially designed to withstand flood levels above and beyond the current height of the nearby floodwall. Planning can now begin for stage two of the project which is the refurbishment of the Blaketown side of the harbour.

Port Team Leader Franco Horridge said, "The feedback from Port users has been positive; they are very happy with the new facility."

We would also like to provide an update on the slipway and the dredge, also funded by the PGF. At Monday night’s Council meeting, a decision was made to apply for a variation to the existing slipway PGF project, which will redefine the scope. Council’s major focus is to provide shelter over the slipway, allowing vessel owners to complete boat maintenance year round and in all weather conditions.

Chief Executive Paul Morris said, "Council believes this is the right decision for the Port of Greymouth to prosper into the future".

The dredge, while fully operational, was not considered an essential service during Covid-19 Alert Level 3 or 4 and therefore was not able to operate. Staff are looking forward to continuing with dredging work when river conditions allow.