Free travel for vaccinations - Horizons Regional Council

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 - 16:52

In conjunction with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, passengers on Horizons Regional Council bus services can travel to and from their Covid vaccination appointments for free until 31 December 2021.

Horizons Public Transport Committee Chair Sam Ferguson says it’s important for Council to do their part in reducing barriers to anyone getting vaccinated.

"If someone is using the bus to get to or from their vaccination they just need to show the bus driver their appointment information which they would have received via text message, email, letter or vaccine card," says Cr Ferguson.

"If the individual getting vaccinated requires a care giver or has dependents with them on the day of their vaccination they can also travel for free.

"People can go to bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or call freephone 0800 28 29 26 between 8am-8pm 7 days a week to book their vaccine.

"It’s also important passengers continue to wear face coverings and scan the Covid QR codes on the bus. Bus users not travelling for vaccinations should continue to use their Bee card where possible, but cash is being accepted at Alert Level 2.

For further information on timetables head to https://bit.ly/Bus-timetables .