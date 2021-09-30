World Homeless Day 2021 - a journey of seven doors for the homeless of Otautahi

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 14:05

Seven doors open to a brighter future for our city’s homeless.

That’s the theme behind a temporary exhibition, 7 Doors to Ending Homelessness, which will be held in Cathedral Square on World Homeless Day, Sunday 10th October.

Housing First Åtautahi supports people who have been long-term homeless to access housing quickly. Since 2018, over 200 individuals have been housed in Åtautahi. Housing First is based on a North American model now used worldwide which aims to ensure homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring.

A series of doors can be opened to reveal the stories of Housing First Kaewa (clients), the perspectives of Housing First collaborative partners and staff, and the ways in which people can reduce stigma associated with homelessness.

Housing First Manager Nic Fleming is passionate about the message behind World Homeless Day:

"Growing awareness that homelessness is something that could happen to anyone is so important. The day is about educating the public on homelessness issues in their own city and celebrating the services that provide support. We are lucky to work in a collaboration where we can make a significant difference in peoples lives"

Housing First Åtautahi is a collaboration of the Christchurch Methodist Mission, Christchurch City Mission, Comcare Trust, Emerge Aotearoa, Åtautahi Community Housing Trust, and Te Whare Roimata.

Staff from Housing First and the other collaborative agencies will be at the exhibition on October 10 between 10am-2pm to talk to media.

The 7 Doors exhibition will also be displayed in the Christchurch City Council foyer for public viewing from 11-15th October.