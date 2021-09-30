Allianz Partners launches Mental Wellbeing App - a proactive approach

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 15:31

Today, Allianz Partners, along with strategic partner Uprise has announced a pilot programme designed for international students with the University of Auckland for a new Mental Wellbeing app.

The Allianz Care Mental Wellbeing App will be available to eligible international students who hold a current Studentsafe policy. It is being trialled at the University of Auckland and will be available more widely next year to international and domestic students across New Zealand.

Taking a pro-active approach to mental wellbeing, the app is an early intervention tool that offers eligible international students a mental wellbeing coach in their pocket. The science-based, proactive approach is designed to help students build resilience, optimism and a stronger mindset.

As international students continue to navigate more uncertainty in their study plans due to COVID-19, the app comes at a time of surging demand for mental health support services in the education sector across New Zealand.

Kevin Blyth, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Partners says, "It’s been a challenging 18 months with the instability from COVID-19 leaving many international students feeling uncertain about the future. For Allianz Partners and our university partners, the mental wellbeing of our international students is a top priority. It has never been more important to support students in a way that is both engaging and accessible," says Blyth.

Blyth says the app was a timely expansion of the suite of digital health and wellbeing services offered by Allianz Partners and reflects the business’s global ambition to meet a growing demand in digital health services.

Eligible international students will have access to evidence-based programmes that puts personalised tools at their fingertips. The Allianz Care Mental Wellbeing App provides eligible students with direct access to:

A wellbeing assessment to evaluate symptoms and stress levels.

Mental fitness training to learn skills on building mental strength

Links to crisis support hotlines for immediate help

The app is free to download and there is no additional cost for using the app.

