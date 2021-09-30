International Day of Older Persons 1 October 2021 at Enliven

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 15:53

Digital equity for all ages is something that has become increasingly important for Enliven residents, as the homes have moved in and out of lock downs in the past 18 months.

Enliven has worked hard to ensure residents can stay connected with their loved ones, even if they can’t come into the homes, so this usually means connecting on Zoom, Skype, FaceTime or other video calling platforms.

This aligns nicely with the theme for International Day of Older Persons on 1 October, which is ‘digital equity for all ages.’

Enliven staff can support residents to connect with their loved ones virtually, while others quickly become proficient with the technology.

A catch up doesn’t have to be for a special occasion - for some residents it’s a weekly chance to connect with their loved ones.

Huntleigh Home’s Renee, 85, regularly talks via Skype with her grandchildren and others in her family who are overseas. "I love the new technology. It's great to have a chat and see what the children are up to," she says.

Video calling and live streaming has meant that big birthdays and other milestone events can be celebrated far and wide.

John Fritschi, who lives at Longview Home, recently had his 100th birthday party live streamed to family and friends all over the world during Level 4 lockdown.

John’s daughter Ariadne Fountain says the family was grateful for the effort put in by staff at Longview Home to mark his special day.

"We have to thank everyone at Longview Home from the bottom of our hearts," she says. "The recreation staff, the chef and all the residents. Dad has had birthday messages from all over the world. We’re so glad he could celebrate this milestone."