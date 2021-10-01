Biosecurity Awards finalists 'protecting every corner of New Zealand'

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 10:27

The 2021 Biosecurity Awards finalists named today show the huge effort under way to protect New Zealand from pests and diseases.

The 24 finalists named out of a record number of 90 entries include an iwi partnering with local and central government to eradicate wilding pines from their local taonga, RuawÄhia/Mount Tarawera, and a school on Stewart Island/Rakiura whose efforts are keeping Ulva Island pest free.

Biosecurity efforts have even expanded into space, with Xerra Earth Observation Institute’s leading-edge software which is helping protect Aotearoa from pests via international shipping.

Judging panel chairman Dr Ed Massey says the finalists represent a diverse range of individuals, teams, businesses, government agencies, research organisations, iwi, schools and community groups.

"Judging so many high calibre entries was no easy feat. We saw applications from so many individuals and groups going above and beyond to protect our taonga (precious natural resources) and ensuring New Zealand’s biosecurity is resilient and effective."

Acting Deputy Director-General Biosecurity New Zealand Steve Gilbert says the Biosecurity Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions that so many New Zealanders make to safeguard our biosecurity system.

"Now in its fifth year, the Awards recognise and celebrate our biosecurity champions. These are people who are stepping up to do something to protect and preserve our environment, primary industries and way of life.

"Their mahi is fundamental in keeping our biosecurity system strong, and in every corner of the country they are putting in the hard yards to ensure we continue to have a world-leading biosecurity system," he says.

Award winners will be announced at a dinner in Wellington in February 2022.

The Ministerial award recognising contribution to biosecurity over many years and the Supreme Award winner will also be announced on the night.