Updated 'Keeping of Animals Bylaw' adopted in Kapiti

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 10:15

The Kapiti Coast District Council Keeping of Animals, Bees and Poultry Bylaw 2021 was adopted by Council yesterday and will come into effect on 1 January 2022.

Under the Local Government Act all bylaws must be reviewed every 10 years. The updated Bylaw replaces the 2010 version.

The Bylaw helps manage the keeping of animals, bees and poultry throughout KÄpiti to ensure they do not create a nuisance or become a threat to public health and safety. It covers a range of activities, including animals (excluding dogs), as well as poultry, roosters and "stock".

Dogs are covered under the Dog Control Bylaw 2019.

Group Manager Strategy, Growth and Recovery, Natasha Tod, says following a review process and public consultation the Bylaw has been amended to reduce the potential for nuisance and risks to health and safety, as well as to better align with the District Plan.

"We know many people in KÄpiti like to enjoy the good life and keep chooks, bees and other animals," Ms Tod says.

"The Keeping of Animals Bylaw is there to make sure this is done in a safe and healthy way and which doesn’t create a nuisance."

Ms Tod says the review and consultation process found much of the 2010 Bylaw remained fit-for-purpose but that some amendments would improve clarity and strengthen safety and nuisance rules.

These include requiring all non-urban apiaries to be placed 10m or more from public places, unless an exemption license has been granted by Council; requiring a license to keep a peacock in an urban area; and requiring poultry coops and runs to meet standards set out in the Layer Hens Code of Welfare under the Animal Welfare Act.

A range of operational measures have also been included to help users understand the roles and responsibilities of Council and the implementation and enforcement of the Bylaw.

Visit haveyoursay.kapiticoast.govt.nz/review-of-the-keeping-of-animals-bees-and-poultry-bylaw-2010 for more information. The new Kapiti Coast District Council Keeping of Animals, Bees and Poultry Bylaw 2021 will be uploaded to the Council website and available soon.