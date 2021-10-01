SH10 Improvement Project bolsters Waipapa's transport connections

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 11:47

The growth of Waipapa and Kerikeri has been acknowledged and boosted by a revitalised transport corridor that’s making journeys safer for motorists and people walking or on bikes.

Waka Kotahi marked the completion of the SH10 Waipapa Corridor Improvements Project today, with opening of a bridge on Maritime Lane over the Whiriwhiritoa Stream and the extension of that road, complementing the new roundabout at the intersection of SH10 and Waipapa Road, which has been operational since late 2020.

"This area was once served by an intersection which caused drivers some apprehension. We’ve had great feedback about the much-improved township access and changes with the roundabout enabling traffic to move more efficiently during peak times," says Steve Mutton Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Te Tai Tokerau me TÄmaki Makaurau.

"Waipapa is a key connector on the Twin Coast Discovery Route, which is important for domestic trips, inter-regional freight and connecting tourism attractions across Northland. Improving this experience is key to supporting the area’s economic development."

Locally, linking Klinac Lane and Maritime Lane provides an alternative route, making travel around Waipapa township easier and safer by removing the need to travel along the state highway to get between the northern and southern sections of the town.

In addition, Waipapa’s walking and cycling connections are now much more appealing with more crossing points including a shared pathway along SH10 which links in with a council bike path on Waipapa Road.

"As a largely rural area, Northland is necessarily very reliant on vehicles for travel, so it’s important we use any opportunity to make walking and cycling a viable option for people. The health benefits of this are clear, but making walking and cycling a more attractive, efficient and safer choice will also help us meet our climate change and emissions reduction goals."

Those navigating through the roundabout will be welcomed by four waka-based sculptures, designed and created by our treaty partners NgÄti RÄhia, which acknowledge the four maunga that mark the edges of the rohe- Orongo, Rangitane, Pokaka and Whakataha.

"Waka Kotahi is always looking for ways to help revitalise and improve communities as part of our infrastructure works, the beautiful sculptures and landscaping really add to the area. We thank NgÄti RÄhia for their mana and continued support throughout the project," says Steve Mutton.

The $24.5m project, which also includes the renewal of stormwater infrastructure, was funded through the Provincial Growth Fund and the National Land Transport Fund.