Detective turned author transports crime fiction fans to the unpredictable underworld

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 12:53

New Zealand-based author, Ian Austin, has returned with the launch of his fourth gripping crime novel, Bonded, due to hit shelves November 2021.

Bonded follows ex-cop and career-damaged Dan Calder, who readers may have come to know through the compelling storylines of Ian’s previous novels The Agency (2012), The Second Grave (2015) and Frozen Summer (2019).

In Bonded, Calder is thrown in at the deep end to help police make sense of a terrorist bombing plot at Auckland International Airport. After challenging the authorities’ view, and being dumped from the investigation, Bonded follows an aggrieved Calder who is hell bent on solving the audacious crime.

Inspired by his truly remarkable police career spanning both the UK and New Zealand, Ian captures the nuances and inner workings of the darker side of human behaviour, and the people working to uncover the truth. Crime fiction fans can expect unrivalled authenticity in Bonded’s powerfully evocative plot and protagonists.

While fictitious in storyline, Ian’s skillfully plotted novel draws on real-world career insights and personal experience. As an ex police officer, detective, covert specialist and private investigator, Ian’s natural storytelling ability transports his readers to the thrilling and unpredictable world he once was a part of.

UK-born but now living in Tuakau, New Zealand, Ian’s own police career came to a confronting end in Southampton on Christmas Eve, 1991, when a deadly beating left him with a life-limiting brain injury.

Recovering through diagnosis of his terminal injury, depression and eventual breakdown, Ian began writing in 2010. Driven by his own battle of survival and the awareness that his life left on earth is limited, Ian’s personal story of transformation is equally a fascinating, compelling and heart-warming one to discover.

Adding a very-modern spin on the traditional book launch, Ian will be spoiling eager fans in his lead up to the release of Bonded by hosting an interactive murder mystery on his social media channels. Followers are invited to solve several virtual clues, leading them toward prizes and most importantly - the online location of Bonded’s official launch in November.

"I’ve worked so hard through the previous three books to create a character who has a personality, moral code and voice that demands attention. The Bonded story has its roots entwined within a real life story, almost too amazing to be true, and it’s that combination which means to me that Bonded is the best thing I’ve written", Ian says.

While Bonded is officially released in November 2021, pre-sales are available now at ianaustinauthor.com. Fans can take part in Ian’s virtual murder mystery on social media by following @ianaustinauthor on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.