Council adopts Annual Report from challenging year - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 15:27

Councillors adopted the 2020/21 Annual Report at yesterday’s Council meeting.

At the meeting, Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the community should be very proud of the progress made in what was a very challlenging year.

The report shows TairÄwhiti ended the financial year strongly, with the biggest total capital investment programme ($78.6m) ever delivered by Council.

Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said there was a massive amount of work done and significant achievements made.

"Financially Council is in a strong position both in terms of debt and overall performance," said Ms Thatcher Swann.

"The wellbeing of our community was always a focus. This year our population increased and with it the demand for services. We ensured access to all essential services during the changing Covid-19 alert levels and we thank the community for their resilience and support."

Unexpected grants and Government funding meant many projects could start.

The Kiwa Pools are under construction, there’s been a revamp of the Grey Street Skate Park and multiple new mountain bike trails were added to Whataupoko Reserve. Environmental projects included the acceleration of the Waipaoa Flood Control Scheme, tens of thousands of native trees planted, ongoing work to restore native fish habitats plus the upgrade to our Wasterwater Treatment Plant.

There was a record $47m spent on roading upgrades, and the installation of LED streetlights to keep our region’s power bill down.

Other highlights included a strong commitment to anti-racism, the ongoing mahi in partnership with Ngati Oneone with TÄ«tÄ«rangi and its summit development, the introduction of MÄori wards, delivery of the new Long Term Plan (LTP), and township upgrades across the rohe.

The final Annual Report will be added to Council’s website next week.