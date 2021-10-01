Neuron and Brake launch ‘Helmet Safety Awareness Week’

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 15:03

New research shows residents across New Zealand think more needs to be done to promote e-scooter safety with 55% saying e-scooter companies should provide helmets

To improve rider safety, Neuron launches national ‘Helmet Safety Awareness Week’ (starting 1 Oct) with up to $100,000 of incentives for those who participate in the company’s various in-app incentives, events and social media promotions

New research across NZ has revealed strong public support for helmets, 74% of respondents believe making them mandatory would increase their use, 55% think e-scooter companies should provide them and that there should be more education to highlight their benefits, while 37% think more incentives are required to promote their use

Throughout the week, Neuron will be holding ScootSafe events in Dunedin, Hamilton and the company's newest city, Christchurch (launching October 1) and participants who engage with Safety Ambassadors will earn credits toward future rides

Riders can also take part in the ‘Wear a Helmet Challenge’ on Instagram and stand to win 12-months worth of free rides

01 October, 2021 - New research has revealed eight out of ten New Zealanders regard wearing helmets while riding e-scooters as very important, and 74% believe making them mandatory would increase their use. The survey has been commissioned by Australia and New Zealand’s leading e-scooter operator, Neuron Mobility, to coincide with its first annual Helmet Safety Awareness Week (which starts on 1 October) to educate riders on the benefits of helmets and encourage their use when riding e-scooters.

The survey, which looked into the perceptions of helmet safety and awareness of the rules around helmet use, included over 1,000 respondents across four cities with ongoing e-scooter schemes.

Across the country, there was a strong demand for more to be done to promote helmet use. When asked the best way to increase their use, 74% believe this would be achieved by making them mandatory, 55% believe e-scooter companies should provide them and there should be more education to highlight their benefits, and 37% think more incentives are required to promote their use. The findings also highlighted that 38 percent of people were unclear if they were required by law to wear a helmet. While it is not mandatory in New Zealand it is strongly advised.

Auckland has seen an e-scooter trial operated by Neuron run in the city since January 2020, with helmets provided as standard through the world’s first app-controlled Helmet Lock which secures a safety helmet to the e-scooter, electronically releasing it to use at the start of the booking.

Safety is Neuron’s number one priority and with international research showing that 28 percent of e-scooter injuries occur to the head or neck, Neuron recognises that greater education and incentives to increase helmet use should be the responsibility of every operator.

To encourage this, Neuron has allocated $100,000 to incentivise helmet use and safe riding as part of Helmet Safety Awareness Week. Neuron will be doubling the reward offered to users who use their in-app ‘Helmet Selfie’ feature. On top of this the company will also be running a ‘Wear a Helmet Challenge’ on Instagram ( @rideneuron.nz). Participants with the best photo submission of themselves wearing Neuron’s helmet stand to win 12 months of free rides for the winner and a friend as well as five 3-month passes for the runners up.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: "Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Neuron and helmets are the single most important way for riders to protect themselves. For this reason all of our e-scooters in every city we operate have an integrated helmet. Although they are not mandatory in New Zealand, they are strongly encouraged."

Adam Muirson, Regional Manager at Neuron Mobility, said: "It’s great to be launching our first ever Helmet Safety Awareness Week in New Zealand. As the research shows, people want to see e-scooter operators doing more to promote safe riding and helmet use, and as a responsible operator, we agree. That’s why we’ve committed over $100,000 towards activities and incentives during Helmet Safety Awareness Week as well as putting in effort on the ground to educate riders directly via our ScootSafe events."

Caroline Perry, NZ director, Brake, said: "We are delighted to continue our work with Neuron, especially partnering with them for Helmet Safety Awareness Week. It is so important that riders are educated on the rules of the road, including how to ride safely and responsibly, and that includes the importance of using a helmet when riding an e-scooter. Wearing a helmet is a simple thing to do, but it can make a huge difference in protecting you against injury. We urge all riders to remember to wear a helmet on every trip, and to Scoot Safe!"

Important Riding Rules and Safety Tips:

Riders must be 18 years old and above

E-scooters can only be ridden on pavements and roads, except on-road bicycle lanes

Only one rider allowed per e-scooter, and no tandem riding with children

Safety helmets should be worn, there is one on every e-scooter

Maintain a safe distance between riders and pedestrians

Give way to pedestrians and mobility devices (such as wheelchairs) at all times

Do not ride under the influence of alcohol or any other substance

Be aware of the riding environment and remove distractions (including earphones)

Park responsibly, don't obstruct access areas, don’t park too close to a junction