'Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards’ Dinner delayed'

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 16:17

Uncertainty around COVID-19 alert levels has been behind the decision to delay the inaugural Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards’ dinner until early next year.

Originally scheduled for October 20, the Awards dinner will now be held in Napier on Wednesday, February 2.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s CEO Sam McIvor says while it is disappointing, it is important that everyone who would like to come and celebrate the entrants, finalists, winners and the red meat industry get the opportunity to do so.

"We’ve had an amazing response to the Awards and fantastic entries. We want the evening to be a just reflection of the calibre of the entries as well as a chance to recognise the contribution the red meat sector makes to this country’s economy, environment and rural communities."

He says judging is well underway and the finalists in each of the eight Award categories will be announced once the judges have made their final decisions.

Mr McIvor also recognised the support from the Awards’ partner Farmlands and Award sponsors in the decision to delay the dinner until next year.

"Given the uncertainty around Covid-19 alert levels, it was a logical decision and we appreciate the support and understanding of our partners and the patience of our entrants, nominees and nominators."

He says B+LNZ is looking forward to hosting the Awards’ Dinner in Napier on 2 February and further details around ticket sales will be released soon.